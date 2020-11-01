Cowboys At Eagles: Can Zack Martin Save This O-Line (and DiNucci)?

Not too long ago, Zack Martin was one of four blue-chip offensive linemen on the Dallas Cowboys front line.

Only slightly more recently, Ben DiNucci was operating the Dallas scout team, mimicking Arizona QB Kyler Murray.

On Sunday night in Philadelphia, Zack Martin will stand alone as a Cowboys' credential O-lineman. and DiNucci will be a real NFL QB ... no more pretending.

“We’ve talked about this,'' said out-for-the-season Dak Prescott, bumping into DiNucci at mid-week at The Star. "Go out there and do you. Take completions. Trust the guys around you. ...''

DiNucci is in for this week for Andy Dalton (concussion), who is in this year for Dak (ankle surgery) and yeah, "trust the guys around you'' is excellent advice - when it comes to the All-Pro Martin, anyway.

Martin is himself returning after missing all of last week with a concussion. Amid discussion of him moving to right tackle, the Cowboys are keeping Martin at guard, so the expected starters now - for Philly this week and back home against Pittsburgh next week (two of the top three sack teams in the NFL) - are Cam Erving at left tackle, Connor Williams at left guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, Martin at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle.

Joe Looney has returned to the active list, but will likely be in reserve as this group, once boasting Tyron Smith at left tackle (out for the season), La'el Collins at right tackle (out for the season) and Travis Frederick at center (retired) needs badly to regroup.

DiNucci, despite his practice-week raves, is unlikely to carry them; they'll need to carry him.

“No. 1, their offensive line has always been a strength,” said NFL analyst Tony Dungy, the former Super Bowl coach speaking on 105.3 The Fan. “That’s always been what the offense was built around. ... That offensive line is banged up. They’ve got to retool that. They’ve got to get that back. And I think they can.''

Dungy surely mean "they can'' eventually. But if "they can'' on Sunday night? It'll mean a 10-point underdog in Dallas will have forged one of the NFL upsets of the year ... and it'll mean Zack Martin and company some how kept Ben DiNucci upright.