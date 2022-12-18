The Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they look to secure a win that would punch its ticket to the postseason. But how do they do it?

The Dallas Cowboys can secure a playoff spot on Sunday as they travel to TIAA Bank Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sitting at 10-3, Dallas is on a four-game winning streak that it hopes to increase to five.

But how does coach Mike McCarthy's team do it?

First, there is the integration of two "new'' guys. What is the status and the plan for Tyron Smith and for T.Y Hilton? It is reflected in part in the inactives for the noon game ...

Hilton won’t make his team debut today vs. Jaguars. ... but Tyron will make his 2022 debut. Cowboys’ inactives: Hilton, TE Jake Ferguson (concussion), WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jabril Cox and No. 3 QB Will Grier.

Beyond that? Win by doing these five things. ...

Win the turnover battle: In the last three games, the Cowboys' offense has committed six turnovers, with three coming against the Houston Texans.

With Dak Prescott's interception surge nearly crippling Dallas last Sunday, it needs to get cleaned up - and in a hurry. The Jaguars' defense got four takeaways against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, so they can steal it.

If Dallas wants to book a spot in the playoffs, it can't give up the ball as easily as it has in the last three games. And yet ... Dak wants to retain a level of "aggressiveness.''

Will the presence of just-signed Hilton influence any of that? Maybe next week.

Avoid the sluggish start: In the last three weeks, Dallas faced opponents it was heavily favored against. The Cowboys nearly got embarrassed in all three due to slow starts.

In the first halves of the last three games, the once-stellar defense has given up 46 points against the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and the Texans. The offense has struggled and scored 45 points.

Thankfully, second-half explosions have spared Dallas' blushes, but the Jaguars are a different beast, and another slow start on Sunday will be difficult to bounce back from.

Establish the run game: The Dine and Dash duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will be keys to Dallas securing its 11th win. One of the most significant issues Jacksonville has faced, like Dallas, is the ability to stop the run.

In the last month of football, the Jaguars' defense has given up rushing totals of 155, 162, 100, and 137. Getting Elliott and Pollard going early is paramount, as the Jaguars have shown they struggle against rushing attacks.

Dallas has surpassed 100 yards rushing in 11 of its 13 games, which feels like the tonic on Sunday to get the win that punches its ticket to the playoffs.

How Tyron Smith (in his debut after his August hamstring tear) factors in while on a snap count today can end up being a large help here.

Get Micah Parsons involved: Over the last month, the Lion-backer has not been his usual self. That is partly down to being hit more and becoming physically drained, as Parsons said in a chat with Von Miller. But his defensive snap numbers have dropped considerably as well.

Parsons has only one quarterback hit in his last two games, no sacks, and only seven total tackles. While the physical nature of playing as a predominate pass rusher is taking its toll, Dallas needs its star man on Sunday.

Getting after Trevor Lawrence will be a pivotal chess match, but that won't be easy. Lawrence has only been sacked 23 times through 13 games (ranks fifth in the NFL), so getting the young star off his looks isn't going to be a consistent thing.

But if the Cowboys are to head into Christmas Eve with a five-game winning streak, Micah needs to set the tone for Dan Quinn's unit.

Convert third downs: Prescott and his offense need to keep Lawrence off the field. In the last three games, Dallas has the best third-down conversion percentage in the NFL (56.41).

That needs to continue on Sunday. In hostile territory, Dallas needs to move the ball and not get behind the chains.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Jacksonville has been the worst team at stopping its opponents on third down over the last three weeks. They have allowed teams to convert a whopping 58.33 percent of third downs.

Continue that pattern, and Dallas will secure its 11th win and a playoff berth with three games to go.

