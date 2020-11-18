FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are back in action after a week of rest for their bye. The Cowboys are 8.5-point underdogs as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face a Minnesota Vikings team looking for a fourth consecutive win.

The over/under is 48 total points.

In a competitive game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys covered the spread - a massive 15 points by kickoff - for the first time this season. The cover saved Dallas from become the first team in modern NFL history to start 0-9 vs. the spread. Notably, it was their biggest home underdog spread since the San Francisco 49ers were favored by 14.5-points at Texas Stadium in 1989.

The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears on Monday night and only have a six-day turnaround until Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Records: Dallas Cowboys (2-7, 0-4 Away) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3-5, 1-3 Home)

[READ: Cowboys 1st & 10: A Peek at the 2021 NFL Draft]

[Source: Cowboys 'Looking' At Former First-Round CB DeAndre Baker]

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games.

The total has hit the over in five of Minnesota's last six games.

The over is 5-0 in the Vikings' last five home games.

Dallas is allowing 32.2 points per game this season (No. 31 in the NFL).

Minnesota is allowing 29.2 points per game this season (No. 25 in the NFL)

Dallas has been outscored by a combined 98 points in nine outings this season.

My best bet?

The over. I am betting on the offenses vs. two defenses that rank in the bottom of the league. In the last two games, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played mistake-free football with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Dalvin Cook has emerged as the top running back in the NFL, helping the Vikings rank fifth in rushing.

Dallas Quarterback Andy Dalton is set to return as the starter after suffering a concussion in week seven and then being placed on the NFL's COVID-19/Reserve list to miss his second game in a row. Dalton is an experienced passer surrounded by weapons vs. a Minnesota defense allowing a league-worst 462.2 yards per game at home.