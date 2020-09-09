Cowboys at Rams Injury Update: DBs Getting Healthy

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' secondary is trying to work its way toward positive news as the team prepares here inside The Star in Frisco for Sunday's NFL season opener at the Los Angeles Rams.

"They've had a good weekend of rehab," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday. "I know the strength-and-conditioning (staff) and the trainers feel good.

"So we'll watch their workload (Wednesday) and obviously evaluate them again in the morning."

"They'' are safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who did dress for practice on Wednesday. Woods (groin) and Awuzie (knee) have been limited for the better part of training camp. Meanwhile, cornerback Jourdan Lewis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury.

Dallas is counting on Woods to play. Rookie second-rounder Trevon Diggs is the step-up guy at cornerback depending on Awuzie's availability. And newcomer vet Daryl Worley, a full-time starter during his time with the Raiders, would play the slot-corner spot against a Rams team that figures to push Dallas into its Nickel defense often.

READ MORE: Cowboys Fantasy Football News - Amari Cooper Practice Update

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is the other concern. He was on the field for Wednesday's practice but during the media-view portion spent his time with a trainer on the resistance cords. ... and later in the day was listed as a "full'' participant with a hamstring.

All in all, a short Cowboys injury list ... and now a short time to wait until Sunday and the NFL season opening with a prime-time event featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams.