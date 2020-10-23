Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ patchwork offensive line will on Sunday in NFL Week 7 at Washington be in need of yet another patch.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin sustained a concussion in Monday’s loss to Arizona and spent the week not practicing but in concussion protocol.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said at his Friday press conference that he didn’t envision Martin being cleared in time to play against WFT. ... and late Friday afternoon, the Cowboys made that decision official.

Second-year backup Connor McGovern will be expected to step into the job in Martin’s place, as he did on Monday. Fellow youngsters Connor Williams (third-year left guard) and Terence Steele (rookie right tackle) are the only linemen who remain in their original spots from Week 1.

Brandon Knight (second-year left tackle) did not practice this week due to a knee injury. So veteran Cam Newton should take his spot, with Tyler Biadasz (rookie center) staying put in place of the injured Joe Looney.

Looney can come back soon (though Biadasz might keep the job); Training-camp starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are out for the year. so a great deal of veteran-related hope rests on the broad shoulders of Zack Martin ... but for a future week.

The full injury report for both teams leading up to the noon CT kickoff is above, And it includes positive news about the likely availability of pass-rusher Aldon Smith. Also slated to play for Dallas for the first time since 2018 is another pass-rusher in Randy Gregory.