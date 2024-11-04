Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game
Injuries, missed opportunities, and coming up short on fourth down caused the Dallas Cowboys to suffer their third consecutive loss, a 27-21 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons. This marks the team's first three-game losing streak since 2020.
Despite coming up short in this NFC battle, running back Rico Dowdle displayed a solid performance on the afternoon. The veteran back finished the game with 107 yards combined rushing and receiving and one receiving touchdown.
MORE: 3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Dowdle's touchdown, the first of the day for the Cowboys, may have been the craziest score of the year. Quarterback Dak Prescott escaped heavy pressure, stepped up into the pocket, and found his running back, who made an incredible acrobatic juggling catch that cut the Falcons lead to four points.
As far as carrying the rock, the fifth-year back had 12 carries for 75 yards, which is his second most of the year, while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
Dallas will return home next Sunday to face their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, marking just the Cowboys' second division matchup of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up