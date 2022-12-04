There's no place like home for the holidays ... especially the Dallas Cowboys' home of AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys' pad in Arlington won out in a survey of 1,000 NFL fans polled by BonusFinder.com, as approximately one in 10 respondents declared that AT&T had the best game day "atmosphere." With 10.29 percent of those polls picking the house that Jerry Jones built, the Cowboys were the only team in double-figures, besting the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field (9.04 percent) and the New York Giants' MetLife Stadium (6.35 percent).

Having opened in 2009, AT&T Stadium has quickly become one of the premier sports venues in the country, hosting not only America's Team but other iconic events such as the NBA All-Star Game, the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, and the Super Bowl. Further rumors hint that the stadium could host the World Cup Final when North America welcomes the event in 2026.

Alongside Kansas City, Minnesota, and Philadelphia, Dallas (8-3) owns the best home record in the NFL this season at 5-1. They're also tied with Buffalo for the fourth-best winning percentage at home (27-13, .675) since 2018.

To perhaps little surprise, Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field (home of the woebegone Jaguars) finished last, with 99.3 percent of those polled leaving them out of their response. But the Los Angeles Chargers, sharers of SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Rams, were perhaps the biggest losers of BonusFinder's study: 71.43 percent of respondents who described themselves as fans of the Bolts said that their team had the worst atmosphere, a list dominated by AFC teams (Jacksonville, the New York Jets, and Cincinnati rounded out of the top four).

Cowboys fans' next opportunity to revel in their apparently elite settings comes on Sunday night when Dallas battles the Indianapolis Colts in prime time (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC). ... in a game featuring a new helmet look as part of a "Salute to Service'' celebration.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

