Cowboys show off grow structure for Copa America grass surface
The Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium will host a handful of games throughout the 2024 Copa América, the international men's soccer championship featuring teams from CONCACAF and South America's CONMEBOL.
AT&T Stadium hosts a pair of matches in the group stage, including the United States vs. Bolivia on Sunday, June 23. It will also host the quarterfinal clash between the Group B Winner and Group A Runner-up on Friday, July 5.
Because artificial turf is not allowed for major soccer tournaments, AT&T Stadium installed a temporary natural grass surface to bring it up to standard.
AT&T Stadium shared a video on social media of the natural grass being grown, with an intricate structure of grow lights that shows the hard work that went into the temporary makeover.
Copa América is a test for AT&T Stadium ahead of the 2024 FIFA World Cup. The stadium will host nine games throughout the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
The United States vs. Bolivia airs on FOX at 6:00 p.m. ET. The USMNT is heavily favored (-570) entering the match.
The 2024 Copa América final is set for Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
