Dallas Cowboys attempt to break the internet with game day thread post
It's football time once again. Fans have seen it all before but that doesn’t stop the excitement from spreading. That was clear on Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys posted a picture on Instagram that can only be described as tranquil.
Dallas will head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 1 and we already knew they would be wearing their primary white uniforms. But we were reminded of how nice this look is with a close-up of the white and blue attire.
The Cowboys' social media team released a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) and also made it a story on Instagram.
MORE: Troy Aikman reveals thoughts on Dak Prescott-Cowboys contract situation
Dallas has boasted one of the more consistent and classic looks in the NFL. While many fans love their throwbacks, which are among the best in the league, this white and blue combination just feels like the right look to kick off the season.
