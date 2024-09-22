Dallas Cowboys' awful stat shows just how bad they are at home
The Dallas Cowboys were really good at home during the regular season in 2023, going 8-0. Their good fortune at AT&T Stadium came to a crashing halt when they were defeated 48-32 by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.
That game was never close as the Packers jumped out to a 27-7 lead at the half. Since then, huge deficits at half-time have become the norm.
In Week 2, the New Orleans Saints were up 35-16, and this weekend, the Baltimore Ravens went into the break with a 21-6 lead.
All of that sounds bad on its own, but when you add it all up, it's beyond embarrassing. As Jon Machota points out, they've been outscored by 54 points in their past three home games.
Frustrating starts are never fun to watch but fans have to be growing weary of the same result every week and hearing the same talk from players. Before this game, Dak Prescott claimed his team was set to be the aggressor, which is hard to listen to when they consistently allow their opponents to set the tone.
It also does nothing to quiet critics such as Rex Ryan, who called their defense "hot garbage" during the Week 3 countdown show.
If Dallas is unable to come back in this game, they will fall to 1-2. That's not an ideal start but with the struggles they've had the past two weeks, it almost feels unsurmountable.
