Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
How to bounce back from a bad game? Forget about it and focus on the next one.
After a stinging defeat at home last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys look to rebound in front of their home crowd once again as they host the Baltimore Ravens, who are also eager to notch their first win of the season.
While the Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints exposed vulnerabilities across the board, Mike McCarthy and his team must prioritize correcting their ground game struggles.
The Cowboys were ineffective both running and stopping the run, a stark contrast to their upcoming opponent, the Ravens, who excel in both facets.
MORE: 3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
With some tough opponents coming up soon on the schedule, a game like this certainly feels like a must-win.
Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys, who are aiming to bounce back this Sunday at home.
Contain Ravens' Ground Attack
A week after holding Cleveland to just under 100 yards rushing, the Cowboys had their hands full Alvin Kamara.
A two-time All-Pro, Kamara rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, while the team amassed nearly 200 rushing yards.
The challenge this week may be even more difficult. Lamar Jackson, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, is supported by Derrick Henry, a two-time rushing champion.
Through two weeks of play the Ravens, despite a surprising 0-2 start, are unsurprisingly one of the league's top rushing offenses.
Baltimore currently ranks No. 7 in the league in total rushing yards with 336 and third in average yards per carry at 5.7.
The Cowboys' defense needs to maintain discipline in their rush lanes to prevent Jackson from escaping the pocket and making plays with his legs. They also need to be more physical against a bruising back like Henry.
Overall, Baltimore presents arguably a significantly tougher test on the ground for the Cowboys' run defense.
Establish the Run
Unfortunately, the Cowboys' rushing attack has been lackluster through the first two weeks, compounding their concerns heading into this matchup.
While they eclipsed the 100-yard mark in Week 1 as a team, Dallas has struggled to find its footing in the ground game overall, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry over the first two weeks, ranking them 7th worst in the league.
Their leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott, has only gained 56 yards in his first two games.
MORE: Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend
Against the Saints, the running game was ineffective. Rico Dowdle led with only 30 yards rushing, and the longest run was by quarterback Dak Prescott for 8 yards.
This bottom-tier rushing attack further complicates their matchup against a formidable Ravens defense that currently fields the top run defense in the league and has allowed just 99 yards through two games.
The Cowboys' offense will need to be able to run the ball effectively against the Ravens' defense. This will help them control the clock and keep Lamar Jackson off the field. It will also open up opportunities in the passing game for Prescott.
Limit and Create Explosive Plays
Week 1 was not a problem the defense allowed just one play of 25 yards or more, but Week 2 was very alarming.
Mike Zimmer's defense allowed plays of 39, 57, and 70 yards, with two of those plays resulting in 14 points.
While the Ravens may not have the same big-play threats through the air as the Saints, the Dallas defense can certainly view this as a wake-up call.
On the other hand, this presents another chance to unleash CeeDee Lamb and the passing game against a Ravens pass defense that has given up a league-leading 567 yards through the air and 10 plays of 20 yards or more.
This is essential to keep pace with the Ravens' offense and put points on the board.
