Anonymous NFL DC has high praise for Cowboys defensive star
The Dallas Cowboys may have a few issues to iron out on defense. However, the defensive side of the ball may be one of the top units in the entire NFL.
Recently, Jeremy Flower of ESPN spoke to defensive coordinators around the league about the best rushers heading into the 2024 season. It comes as no surprise that the Cowboys' own Micah Parsons is high on that list.
Parsons came in as the third-best edge rusher in the NFL. The top two spots belong to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One anonymous defense coordinator told Fowler, "Unreal athleticism for the position -- twitch, speed, and bend is phenomenal," however the anonymous source also went on to say, "If you put him at outside linebacker all game, in the same traditional spot, I'm not sure he'd have the same production."
There is some great praise for the fourth-year Cowboys linebacker. While there were some criticisms in the assessment of Parsons, everyone knows that #11 strikes fear into the hearts of every offense that lines up against him. Parsons finished last season with 14 sacks and his third straight Pro Bowl selection. One has to imagine you'll take whatever minuscule bad that comes with Parsons's greatness.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —