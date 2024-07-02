Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 68
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 regular season is just 68 days away.
With that comes our latest installment of the greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers for the Cowboys. The number 68 honors another great offensive lineman from the past: a member of the 1977 Super Bowl team.
Let's take a look at the greatest Cowboy to wear the 68.
Herbert Scott
With the 330th pick in the 13th round of the 1975 NFL Draft, Dallas selected Virginia Union offensive lineman Herbert Scott. Scott spent all 10 seasons of his career in Dallas, playing guard and tackle for the Cowboys.
In his ten years, Scott earned three Pro Bowl honors and two first-team All-Pro selections (1980 and 1981). The former Cowboys lineman started ten games for the franchise during the team's 1977 Super Bowl run.
Beginning in 1978, Scott became the team's starting left guard.
Our jersey number countdown has once again led us to celebrate a position on the field that doesn't carry the pomp and circumstance of so-called skilled positions like a wide receiver. However, being a guard on the offensive line cannot be taken for granted.
Herbert Scott was a massive part of the Cowboys teams that helped create the standard now expected in Dallas. Without Scott and many like him, the Cowboys franchise's history could be a lot different.
