Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 72
Here we are, now 72 days away from the Dallas Cowboys kicking off the 2024 season. This means it is time for another installment of our countdown to kick off the greatest players to wear their respective numbers with the franchise.
Twelve players have suited up in the silver in blue wearing the 72. However, one man stands above the rest. I guess you could say he's too tall for his competition.
Edward 'Too Tall' Jones
It makes sense that a 6'9 defensive end would earn the nickname 'Too Tall' during his career. Edward 'Too Tall' Jones was the number one overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft. With his size and 270 lbs frame, Jones was an intimidating figure for any offensive lineman who had the assignment of trying to block him out of the backfield.
In his career, Jones accumulated three Pro Bowl nominations and made first-team All-Pro in 1982.
Jones was also a member of the 1977 Cowboys team that dominated everyone on their way to a Super Bowl victory. One can argue that the 1977 Cowboys are one of the top three greatest teams in the history of the NFL.
It's something that may have never happened without having Jones in his 72 on the field.
