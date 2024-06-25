Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 75
Slowly but surely, we are getting closer to the start of the regular season for the Dallas Cowboys 2024. While we are wishing our summer away by dreaming of fall spent lying on the couch and screaming at every negative play, it is time for our latest installment in our best player to wear their respected number for the Cowboys.
Since we are 75 days from the start of the season, well, you guessed it, we are celebrating the greatest player to wear No. 75.
Jethro Pugh - DT/DE
If you said the name Jethro Pugh as the answer to the greatest player to wear the No. 75 for the Cowboys, then congratulations. Also, your knowledge of the history of this franchise may just be some of the best for any fan.
Pugh played from 1965 to 1978 for Dallas, winning two Super Bowls with the franchise. The 1965 11th-round pick earned second-team All-Pro honors in the 1968 season.
Pugh passed away in 2015 at the age of 70. The career of the former Elizabeth City State defensive lineman will always be celebrated by the Dallas faithful. Pugh is another respected former Cowboys star who epitomizes how the greats have created a winning culture for the Dallas franchise.