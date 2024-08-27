Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 12 Roger Staubach

There's only one name that comes to the mind of Dallas Cowboys fans when thinking about the number 12.

The regular season is getting closer and closer, as it is now just 12 days until the Dallas Cowboys start their 2024 campaign.

With that, it is time to take a closer look at the best player ever to wear No. 12 for the franchise.

You know the name, but today is all about one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.

Let's take a closer look at the Hall of Famer.

Roger Staubach - QB

Roger Staubach
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Any Mt. Rushmore discussion about the greatest players to ever play for the Cowboys starts with Roger Staubach. A 10th-round pick in the 1964 NFL Draft, Staubach proved to be one of the greatest draft selections that Dallas would ever make.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Staubach's career resume is enough for any aspiring quarterback to look up to.

The Cowboys have a rich history, and Staubach is one of the biggest reasons why.

Celebrating a talent like him should happen every day, but celebrating him just 12 days before the season feels fitting.

