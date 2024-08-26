Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 13 Michael Gallup
No one enjoys a Monday morning. However, today marks just 13 days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys regular season.
So, put on your best Garfield shirt, enjoy this Monday morning, and take a look at the best player ever to wear the number 13 for the franchise.
Michael Gallup - WR
A 3rd round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Michael Gallup seized every opportunity he had with the Cowboys. Gallup spent six seasons with the franchise, 2023 being his last.
During his time in Dallas, Gallup started 67 games out of the 86 he appeared in.
In Gallup's second season with the team, the former Colorado State star had his best year, finishing with 1,107 yards receiving.
Gallup made headlines this preseason, announcing his retirement after six years in the league. While a little shocking, Gallup feels like it is time to call it a career.
It was a short career but a memorable one for Cowboys fans, who will always think of Gallup as the team's number 13.
