Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 15: Toni Fritsch
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their final preseason game, fans are reminded that it is just 15 days until the start of the regular season.
Today, we look back at the best player ever to wear the number 15 for the franchise.
The number doesn't have the rich history that other numbers have, but someone has to be the one to carry the torch for the 15.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 16: Steve Pelluer
Here is the leader of the 15 clubhouse.
Toni Fritsch - K
The second kicker to make the countdown of the best players to wear their respective numbers, Toni Fritsch, spent four seasons with the Cowboys in the 1970s.
The Austrian-born kicker didn't have stats that stood out during his time in Dallas; however, the most field goals he ever made in a season (22) came with the franchise back in 1975.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 17: Don Meredith
Fritsch's best year came with the Houston Oilers in 1979 when he earned All-Pro honors and was a Pro Bowl selection. However, his start came with the Cowboys.
In an era when kicking wasn't the science it is now, Fritsch made a name for himself and an imprint on the number 15 in Dallas.
