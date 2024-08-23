Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 16: Steve Pelluer
The wait is almost over. It is now 16 days until the first NFL Sunday, when the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the Cleveland Browns.
To celebrate, it's time to continue the countdown of the best players to wear their respective numbers for the franchise.
The number 16 belongs to a player who was given the opportunity to lead the offense in the late 1980s.
Steve Pelluer - QB
One of the last quarterbacks to start under center before Troy Aikman arrived on the scene was Steve Pelluer. A fifth-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft, Pelluer spent five seasons in Dallas, starting in 27 of his 47 games with the team.
In the 1988 season, Pelluer started all 16 games for the Cowboys, finishing with career highs in passing yards (3,139), touchdown passes (17), and interceptions (19).
Pelluer finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990 after two seasons with the franchise.
While Pelluer's career may not be the most memorable, only a select few can say they were a starting quarterback for the Cowboys.
