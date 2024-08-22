Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 17: Don Meredith

A look at the best player to ever wear the number 17 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
It is now 17 days until the start of the regular season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Before we get to that first NFL Sunday, it is time for the next installment of the best players to wear their respective numbers for the franchise.

Today, we take a closer look at the man who sits atop the list of players to wear the number 17.

Don Meredith - QB

Don Meredith
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

When the discussion of great Cowboys quarterbacks is brought up, most of the talk belongs to Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Those two have rightly deserved to be considered some of the best to play the game.

However, Don Meredith is a name that shouldn't be forgotten. Meredith spent his entire nine-year career in Dallas. During that time, Meredith earned three Pro Bowl selections and led eight game-winning drives for the Cowboys.

Meredith may not have the hardware that Staubach or Aikman earned in their careers, but his contributions to the franchise cannot be forgotten.

When the younger generations want to learn more about the franchise's past, be sure to show them who number 17 was.

