Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 18: Chris Boniol
The Dallas Cowboys are just 18 days from the start of their regular season.
With it being 18 days away, today we take a closer look at the best player ever to wear the number for the franchise.
If you're old enough to remember, the number 18 played a special part in the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chris Boniol - K
Chris Boniol is the first kicker to make the list of best players to wear their respective number for the Cowboys. Boniol spent the first three years of his six-year career in Dallas.
During his time with the Cowboys, Boniol never had a season with a field goal percentage under 75%. In 1995, Boniol had a career-best 96.4% field goal percentage. 1995 would also be the year that Boniol would be a part of the Super Bowl XXX-winning Cowboys.
The Cowboys currently have a solid kicker on their roster with Brandon Aubrey. However, Aubrey joins a few legs that will always be remembered by Cowboys fans.
One of those boots will always belong to Chris Boniol.
