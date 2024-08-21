Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 18: Chris Boniol

The first kicker to make the countdown of best players to wear their respective number for the Dallas Cowboys is checking in now.

The Dallas Cowboys are just 18 days from the start of their regular season.

With it being 18 days away, today we take a closer look at the best player ever to wear the number for the franchise.

If you're old enough to remember, the number 18 played a special part in the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chris Boniol - K

Chris Boniol
Chris Boniol is the first kicker to make the list of best players to wear their respective number for the Cowboys. Boniol spent the first three years of his six-year career in Dallas.

During his time with the Cowboys, Boniol never had a season with a field goal percentage under 75%. In 1995, Boniol had a career-best 96.4% field goal percentage. 1995 would also be the year that Boniol would be a part of the Super Bowl XXX-winning Cowboys.

The Cowboys currently have a solid kicker on their roster with Brandon Aubrey. However, Aubrey joins a few legs that will always be remembered by Cowboys fans.

One of those boots will always belong to Chris Boniol.

