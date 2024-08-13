Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 26: Michael Downs
One of the greatest poets of our time once said, "The years start coming, and they don't stop coming." For Dallas Cowboys fans, the days are coming, and they are glad they won't stop coming. The Cowboys regular season is set to begin in just 26 days. Today, we take a look at the best player ever to rock the number 26 in Dallas.
Michael Downs - FS
In 1981, the Cowboys took a chance on a free agent from Rice, and it proved to be the correct decision for the franchise. Michael Downs started 15 games in his rookie year with the team, and would go on to start all 116 games that he appeared in for the franchise. The former Rice University standout had his best season in 1984, where he finished second team All-Pro. and tied his single season interception record with seven.
After eight seasons, Downs spent his final year with the then-Phoenix Cardinals. The number 26 was once a staple of the Dallas defense and should never be forgotten. Today, we celebrate Downs and the career of an undrafted free agent who proved everyone wrong.
