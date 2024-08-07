Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 32: Walt Garrison
The days are getting shorter, and the smell of football is in the air. We are 32 days away from the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week One of the regular season.
Today, we take a look at the best player to ever wear the number 32 for the Cowboys—a running back who helped create the legacy of what the position means in Dallas.
Walt Garrison - RB
In an era where 40 times were probably about how fast you could drink a Budweiser taped to your hand, Walt Garrison was the shining light of the backfield for the Cowboys.
Garrison, who was selected in both the NFL and AFL draft in 1966, decided to take his talents to Dallas, which proved to be a wise choice.
The former pride of Oklahoma State helped the Cowboys win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 1971 and, the following season, earned his only Pro Bowl selection.
Garrison played for the Cowboys from 1966 to 1974 and, after nine seasons, decided to hang up the cleats.
The time of the fullback is nearly extinct, but history shows us that many greats made their path at the position.
In Dallas, the number 32 means toughness and physicality, and Walt Garrison is the rightful ruler of the number.
