Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 38
It is now 38 days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys' regular season. With that comes the next installment of our countdown of the best players to wear their respective numbers for the franchise.
Ten players have worn the number, yet only one can be considered the best to wear the number 38.
Let's take a closer look.
Jeff Heath - S
Jeff Heath's journey to the NFL should have any fan rooting for him. An undrafted player out of Saginaw Valley State, the Cowboys gave Heath a home in 2013.
Heath would go on to play seven seasons for the Cowboys, appearing in 106 games and starting 54.
In that time, Heath grabbed 8 interceptions and forced 5 fumbles. Heath joined the Raiders in 2020, and his final season was with the New Orleans Saints in 2021.
The story has been told a few times on this countdown, but it needs to be reminded that Heath's undrafted journey to the NFL shows that not getting drafted isn't the end of the line.
The undrafted players are the ones with nothing to lose and bring the fight every time they step on the field. The number 38 was in good hands with Jeff Heath.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Report: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader