Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 39
The first padded practice has finished, and if you look at your calendar, you will notice that it is 39 days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys season.
With so much happening on and off the field, let's start your morning on a celebratory note.
Let's take a closer look at the best player ever to wear No. 39 for the Cowboys.
Brandon Carr - DB
Nine players have worn the number 39 Dallas. However, it is Brandon Carr who stands above the rest. Playing from 2008 to 2020, Carr spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2012, Carr joined the Cowboys and stayed with the team until 2017, when he joined the Baltimore Ravens, In 2020, Carr rejoined the Cowboys for three games where he would finally call it a career.
During his first stint in Dallas, Carr started 80 straight games for the franchise at cornerback.
The former fifth-round pick was never nominated for a Pro Bowl; however, his presence on the field was never taken for granted. Carr could plug and play at every position due to his physical style of play.
The story of the number 39 in Dallas only has one chapter, and it's based on Brandon Carr.
