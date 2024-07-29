Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 41
The sun has risen, which means we are another day closer to the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. In fact, fans are just 41 days away from watching their beloved Cowboys take the field against the Cleveland Browns.
A new day means it is time to celebrate another of the best players in the franchise's long history.
Today, is all about the number 41.
Charlie Waters - DB
The best player to wear the 42 in Dallas was physical defensive back Barry Church. The best player to wear the 41 could be described as the same. Charlie Waters played 12 seasons in the NFL, all 12 of those years were with the Cowboys.
Waters played everywhere, from cornerback and free safety to strong safety.
The former third-round pick of the 1970 NFL Draft achieved 3 Pro Bowl selections and was a part of 2 Super Bowl-winning teams during his playing time.
After his playing career, Waters went on to become a coach for the Denver Broncos, starting in the 1988 season. Starting as the special teams coach and then working his way to defensive backs coach, Waters became the Broncos' defensive coordinator for two seasons in 1993 and 1994.
A player with so much passion for the game, it is no surprise to see Charlie Waters as the best player to wear the number 41 in Dallas.
