Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 43
The start of the Dallas Cowboys season is just 43 days away. With training camp in full swing, fans are getting to feast on the appetizer before the main course.
With the season being 43 days away, it is now time to take a closer look at the best player to ever wear the 43 for the franchise—someone who will forever be remembered as a Hall of Famer.
Let's take a look.
Cliff Harris - DB
The cliche thing to say would be that this man needs no introduction, but Cowboys fans should always be ready to celebrate a talent like Cliff Harris. Harris was not drafted but rather earned his spot in Dallas during the 1970 season.
The six-time Pro Bowler spent all ten years of his career with the Cowboys, starting in 130 games.
The list of accolades that Harris earned during his career has him in the elite category: he is a three-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion.
In 2020, Harris received the call that every player ever dreams of getting. The former Cowboys defensive star was finally going to Canton.
A player who was given a challenging opportunity and didn't let it go to waste, Harris' legacy will forever be intertwined with the Cowboys and the No. 43.
