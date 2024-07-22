Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 48
The countdown to the start of the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys has hit 48 days. Yes, just 48 days separate fans from Week 1.
As training camp is set to begin later this week, the next 48 days will fly by, right?
Today, we take a look at the best player ever to wear the 48 for the franchise. Many of you are probably already shouting, "moooooooose!"
Daryl Johnston - RB/FB
We've spoken in the past about how the offensive line is the most forgotten position in football. However, fullbacks are an endangered species.
Once upon a time, every team in the league had a guy who looked like The Incredible Hulk, and the Cowboys were no different. Daryl Johnston was the boulder in the backfield for the memorable dynasty that the Cowboys were back in the 1990s.
The second-round pick of the 1989 NFL Draft, Johnston played all eleven of his professional seasons with the Cowboys.
Johnston's playing career accomplishments would make most jealous. A three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Johnston left his mark on the franchise and has had an excellent broadcasting career at FOX since his playing days.
No one is more deserving to represent the number 48 than Johnston.
