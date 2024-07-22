Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 48

Tyler Reed

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The countdown to the start of the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys has hit 48 days. Yes, just 48 days separate fans from Week 1.

As training camp is set to begin later this week, the next 48 days will fly by, right?

Today, we take a look at the best player ever to wear the 48 for the franchise. Many of you are probably already shouting, "moooooooose!"

Daryl Johnston - RB/FB

Daryl Johnston
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

We've spoken in the past about how the offensive line is the most forgotten position in football. However, fullbacks are an endangered species.

Once upon a time, every team in the league had a guy who looked like The Incredible Hulk, and the Cowboys were no different. Daryl Johnston was the boulder in the backfield for the memorable dynasty that the Cowboys were back in the 1990s.

The second-round pick of the 1989 NFL Draft, Johnston played all eleven of his professional seasons with the Cowboys.

Daryl Johnston
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Johnston's playing career accomplishments would make most jealous. A three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Johnston left his mark on the franchise and has had an excellent broadcasting career at FOX since his playing days.

No one is more deserving to represent the number 48 than Johnston.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Troy’s No. 8: Lamar Jackson challenging Troy Aikman’s trademark attempt

Micah’s the Man: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of prominent list

Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter? 

Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News