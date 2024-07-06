Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 64
As we continue our journey through the countdown of the Dallas Cowboys ever to wear their respective jersey numbers, the 60s have taught me one thing: The franchise has had a plethora of talented offensive linemen.
The number 64 is represented by one of those talents.
Let's take a closer look at the greatest number 64 to suit up in Dallas.
Tom Rafferty - G/C
It makes sense that this countdown continues to have players who were Super Bowl champions. Great players make great teams, and Tom Rafferty is one of those players on the greatest teams to step on the field in Dallas.
Rafferty, a Penn State product, was selected in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL Draft. He started his career in Dallas at guard and, after five seasons, moved to center, where he remained for the next nine seasons.
It is said a lot these days how difficult it is to move from one spot on the offensive line to another. Rafferty is one of the rare few who makes the change seem seamless. This countdown continues to prove the rich history the Dallas franchise has with the men up front who protect the most important position on the field.
