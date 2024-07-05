Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 65
Want to know the best way to defeat your July 4th hangover? It's reading about your Dallas Cowboys, of course.
We are just 65 days from the start of Dallas' 2024 regular season. With that comes our latest installment of the greatest players ever to wear their respective numbers for the franchise.
It's time now to take a closer look at the number 65.
Andre Gurode - G/C
The greatest Cowboy to wear the 65 is once again a player who did all the dirty work without much praise. Andre Gurode was a fixture on the Dallas offensive line from 2002 to 2010.
Gurode was selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft and spent his rookie season splitting time between right guard and center. It wasn't until 2006 that Gurode found his home playing center, and he became a major factor at the position.
After being permanently moved to center, Gurode racked up six straight Pro Bowl selections and was named second-team All-Pro in 2009. The so-called "big uglies" up front are often the last to receive praise from fans and the media.
However, I'm sure if you were to ask Tony Romo who he was most thankful for during his time in Dallas, aside from Jessica Simpson, he would probably say Gurode.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —