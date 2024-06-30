Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 70
Hello friends, and welcome to a spectacular Sunday with your favorite Dallas Cowboys site. We are 70 days away from the Cowboys' first regular-season game.
So, obviously, our countdown of the best players to wear their respective numbers leads us to the greatest player ever to wear No. 70 for the franchise.
This is a player who needs no introduction, yet we will give him one anyway because he deserves to be praised.
Zack Martin
Offensive linemen are used to doing the dirty work without receiving the praise. However, today, we will praise one of those guys that goes to battle each week.
Zack Martin has been the gold standard for offensive linemen during his first ten years in the league. Martin has racked up 9 Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro honors. The Cowboys guard was also named to the 2010s All-Decade Team
Martin's accolades are Hall of Fame worthy, and his career has shown no signs of slowing down. Playing at least 15 games in every season of his career, Martin's last three seasons have ended with first-team All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl selections.
There are a few questions about the offensive line in Dallas this upcoming season. But no one will have to wonder what Martin will bring to the unit.
