Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 76
We are one day closer to the start of the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys season. The bad news is we are still 76 days away from that meeting with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
However, being 76 days away means we can take a moment to celebrate players who have worn the No. 76 for the Cowboys.
Let's take a closer look at the greatest player to wear the No. 76 in the franchise's history.
Flozell Adams - LT
After being selected in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Flozell Adams' first year with the Cowboys saw the former Michigan State Spartan line up at right guard. However, Adams's days as an interior lineman were numbered.
After the '98 season, Adams started at left tackle and held that position until 2009. Adams spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys, during which time he racked up 5 Pro Bowl selections and earned an All-Pro nod in 2007.
Great play from an offensive lineman can easily be overlooked. The players who line up every play expecting a car crash do not get the opportunity to make flashy plays. However, players like Adams deserve their moment in the spotlight.
Flozell Adams is a great representative for the Cowboys franchise.
