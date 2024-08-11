Cowboy Roundup: Biggest weaknesses in '24; Players with big preseason roles
Ladies and gentlemen, we've made it. The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2024 NFL preseason campaign today with a short trip from Oxnard to Inglewood, California, to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL preseason opener.
The two teams went head-to-head in a joint practice a few days ago, but now the chin straps will be a little tighter for some live game action.
While we gear up to watch America's Team and our favorite players take the field and battle for spots on the final 53-man roster, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
What will be the Cowboys’ biggest weakness in 2024? - InsideTheStar.com
There are still a number of questions on the Dallas Cowboys roster entering the preseason, but what are the biggest weaknesses for the team ahead of the upcoming season?
InsideTheStar.com looks at some areas of concern in Big D, including what the Cowboys will do if Osa Odighizuwa is forced to miss some time.
Who will have big roles in Cowboys preseason opener? - Blogging the Boys
A number of players will have an opportunity to step into big roles for the Cowboys preseason opener against the Rams, but who will have the biggest opportunities to highlight their skillsets?
Blogging the Boys takes a look at five players who are poised to have big roles in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, including a number of rookies, notably sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy who was slowed by injuries early in training camp.
