ESPN's big concern for one Cowboys position ahead of 2024 season
The Dallas Cowboys have some concerns about heading into training camp this year. They are trying to find chemistry with a new offensive line, find another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott to connect with, and a plan to extend their best talent on the field.
However, some believe the team has a significant issue at one of the most important positions on the field.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are banking on a running back committee that may not work.
"Elliott is coming off career lows in yards and carries in his lone season with the Patriots, while Dowdle is coming off career highs in yards and carries. Freeman is something of a mystery, but the coaches like what they have seen. The Cowboys have pared back their run game to be better at a few things rather than trying to have answers for everything," stated Archer.
Last season, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,005 yards and 6 touchdowns. Losing a one-thousand-yard rusher is an extremely tough blow for any franchise.
The Cowboys have decided that a committee in the backfield is better than finding one back who can carry most of the workload. With money on the mind of the front office, the team is treating their backfield situation like a small-market baseball operation. Only time will tell if this is a home run.
