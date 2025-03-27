Cowboy Roundup: Biggest offseason surprises, Dream NFL Draft scenario
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. After a few quiet days to start the week, things really went overboard on Wednesday.
There were completely baseless trade rumors surrounding Dak Prescott and the Cleveland Browns, which were immediately shut down by those who cover the team closely, while the NFL announced a rule change that has been dubbed the "CeeDee Lamb Rule."
Players can no longer use the "nose wipe" celebration without drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for using a "violent gesture."
What a time.
Now, we move forward as we inch towards the weekend and learn more about potential directions the team could go in the NFL Draft, which is less than one month away.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media. Indulge.
Cowboys' biggest offseason surprises
The Cowboys have made some head-scratching moves during the early stages of the offseason, but what are the biggest surprises from the team? Blogging the Boys takes a look at the five biggest surprises the Cowboys have made.
Dream draft scenario
The Cowboys need help at wide receiver in the NFL Draft and one of the top prospects is beginning to gain steam as a best option for the team. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at why Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is becoming a favorite.
