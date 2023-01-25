The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to taking big swings in the draft, and Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson certainly fits the mold.

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

If recent mock drafts are any indication, this seems to be the general consensus surrounding a player like Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the best running back in college football.

But even while potentially being the first and only running back selected in the first round, could Robinson still manage to fall into the waiting arms of the Dallas Cowboys? ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. seems to think so, as he has Robinson slated to be picked by Dallas at No. 26 overall in his latest 2023 mock draft.



"This just makes sense, right?" Kiper Jr. said of the selection.



While running back isn't necessarily at the top of Dallas' needs in the draft this offseason, it's quickly become a major focal point. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who is set to enter free agency this offseason, broke his fibula in Sunday's NFC Divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His future in Dallas in unclear after earning his first-career Pro Bowl nod this season.



Fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott found success in a one-two-punch role with Pollard this season, but he's been a shell of his former self.



Should Pollard sign elsewhere, adding Robinson to the mix would give the Cowboys a speedy and shifty replacement.



Robinson led the Big 12 Conference in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

He finished his Longhorns career fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and tied for sixth in career rushing touchdowns (33).

Should the dominoes fall in Dallas' favor, a big-time name like Robinson could be exactly what Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is looking for.

