Cowboys Blitzcast: How The Camp Switch Impacts Team Development

FRISCO - Episode 9: Goodbye Oxnard, Hello Frisco! What does the training camp shift mean to the progress of the Dallas Cowboys?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

In THIS episode: The Cowboys ditch the cool and comfortable climate of Oxnard for the indoor and familiar climate that is The Star in Frisco. (You see in Fish's prediction video above how prepared Mike McCarthy and the team already were for this; photo courtesy Ventura County Star.) We examine the claim by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the Cowboys need QB Dak Prescott’s deal done more than Dak does. Who would benefit from a long hold out? Who would benefit from a deal done before July 15?

We then look at the existing roster for 2020 and determine positions of weakness and why those might keep this club from their ultimate goal in Tampa in February.

National writer Peter King claims the Cowboys should’ve gone with defense at No. 17 in the draft instead of OU’s CeeDee Lamb. We discuss.

There are rules changes for 2020 but not the one we all wanted, and why is Deion Sanders supporting Antonio Brown’s return to the NFL?

