Cowboys Blitzcast: Translating McCarthy & XFL 'The Rock' Update

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy is talking about our favorite team ... and "The Rock'' is taking over one of our favorite sports.

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett, Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm, Colby Sapp and Chris Bussell are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL! Special thanks to our sponsors, CowboysSI.com and The Maverick Bar at 1616 Hebron!

On today's show we discuss coach Mike McCarthy's first official meeting with the team, and as he describes it, their "unique opportunity" for this season. A kicker is "kicked to the curb,'' and do the Cowboys need Ray Finkle in camp?

We also discuss the possibility of the "new" XFL 3.0, as the league was purchased by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchase the team for $15 million. Mark Perry from XFLNewsHub.com (@XFLNewsHub) joins the show to discuss the purchase of the league, the possible plans for the future, and if there will be XFL football in 2021.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

Cowboys Camp: Top 3 Dallas Candidates For Position Switches Under New Coach Mike McCarthy

Cowboys Camp: Top 3 Dallas Candidates For Position Switches Under New Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Supports Players In Civil-Rights Movement

Cowboys Camp: New Dallas Coach McCarthy Exploring Civil-Rights Movement Thoughts - And Supports NFL Players

Mike Fisher

Amari Cooper On The Financial Value of Playing For 'America's Team'

Being with the Dallas Cowboys is worth taking less money, says Amari Cooper

BriAmaranthus

What The Todd France/CAA Agent Change Means To Dak & The Cowboys

Sources Tell CowboysSI.com What The Todd France/CAA Agent Change Means To Dak Prescott & The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: 'Uncharted Territory' For Future Of NFL Draft

As college football heads toward near-complete cancellation, the Cowboys' scouting process could get ... tricky - Cowboys 1st & 10: 'Uncharted Territory' For Future Of NFL Draft

Matthew Postins

by

WMX

Dear Dallas Cowboys and NFL: Climb Inside A 'Bubble'

With the early COVID-19 returns in, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL need to climb inside their own 'bubbles'

Matthew Postins

Peterson's Washington Goal: To Pass 'The GOAT' - Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Adrian Peterson's Washington Goal: To Pass 'The GOAT' - Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Whitt's End: Cowboys Cheerleaders Bubble & COVID In The Broadcast Booth

Whitt's End: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bubble, COVID In The Broadcast Booth & The Hall Of Fame Game That Isn't - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

Kat.ailshire10

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Q-&-A - QB Dak Prescott Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Q-&-A - QB Dak Prescott Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Vander Esch Neck Recovery: 'I Feel Amazing; I'm Over It'

Cowboys Camp: Dallas LB Vander Esch Says Regarding His Neck Surgery: 'I Feel Amazing; I'm Over It'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever