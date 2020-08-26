FRISCO - The 2020 Dallas Cowboys will try to make history in part due to a scary D-line ... and the Cowboys already have some history stored away for forever as well.

On today's show, we kick around the news about Drew Pearson being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame… FINALLY! The guys discuss his plight, his slight, and his well-deserved entry into that hallowed hall.

A big piece of this defensive line is lost due to injury in Gerald McCoy, while another is found in the name of Everson Griffin. How will this line hold up without McCoy and who will fill his spot inside? Where will Griffin fit in and at what cost?

An interesting tidbit from Fish, who suggests that Dallas is using Griffen ... and Aldon Smith ... and DeMarcus Lawrence ... together in the same line ... at the same time.

As coach Mike McCarthy said, "We all understand the priority of what pass-rushers bring to your football team. We want to be explosive on offense, put points on the board, and then we really, really want to put our pass-rushers in position to pin their ears back. That is part of the way we look to attack this season. You can never have enough good pass-rushers."

Also discussed: some interesting pieces of Cowboys history are in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

