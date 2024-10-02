Cowboys lose starting WR to knee infection; unknown return timeline
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be another man down when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
According to Todd Archer, wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss the game in Pittsburgh "and potentially longer" after developing an infection in his right knee following a procedure.
Cooks had remained in New York following the team's win over the Giants.
The news comes as a massive blow to a team still searching for someone on the receiving corps to emerge as a consistent and reliable option outside of All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
Cooks was the team's No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. Now, the team will have to see Jalen Tolbert step into the role.
In the Cowboys' victory over the New York Giants, Cooks had just one reception for 16 yards.
Tolbert had one of his better outings, grabbing three receptions for 24 yards.
The offense will look different without Cooks, despite the veteran's underwhelming performance through the first months, as quarterback Dak Prescott looks to lean on CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson even more.
Those Davante Adams rumors are sound pretty enticing now, right?
