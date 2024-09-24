The forgotten play made by Cowboys' lethal weapon in Week 3 loss
It wasn't the Dallas Cowboys' day, as the team suffered a tough 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. A lot of things went wrong in the Cowboys game, but the team and the fanbase can take some positives away from the game.
First, the Cowboys have an absolute weapon on special teams with Brandon Aubrey. It feels that Aubrey is ready to take the mantle of best kicker in the league.
How could he not after blasting a 65-yarder? However, it wasn't just his powerful boot that should win Cowboys fans over.
MORE: Did Brandon Aubrey dethrone Justin Tucker as the NFL's best kicker?
In a moment that probably felt like a last-second Hail Mary, Aubrey also proved to have the finesse to pull off a rarely successful onside kick.
The kick gave a dash of hope to a fanbase that was desperately looking for it.
Of course, this play is easy to forget, as the Cowboys didn't complete the comeback. However, it should be nice for fans to know they have such a lethal weapon at the kicking position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season