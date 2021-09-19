September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys Break Dubious Streak With TD vs Chargers

It's been a while since the Cowboys scored an opening-drive touchdown. How long?
Author:

The Dallas Cowboys have had no trouble scoring touchdowns with Dak Prescott playing quarterback. Without him, yes, but when Prescott is healthy and under center, points have not been an issue.

READ MORE: Cowboys Name Captains & Inactives for Chargers: GAMEDAY

In 2020 before Prescott's injury cost him the rest of the season, the Cowboys offense had scored 17, 40, 31, and 38 points against the Rams, Falcons, Seahawks, and Browns, respectively. In week 1 of this season, the Prescott and the Cowboys managed 29 points before a game-winning drive by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Touchdowns have been an issue, however, on the team's opening drive of each game since Week 14, 2019. That's the last time the Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive to start a game. 

On the Cowboys' first drive of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they broke that dubious streak. It had been 21 games since that last touchdown drive in 2019 before Pollard took the ball into the end zone to score on Sunday.

No image description

t pollard
Play

Cowboys Break Streak With TD vs Chargers

It's been a while since the Cowboys scored an opening-drive touchdown. How long?

mccarthy tyron
Play

Cowboys Name Captains & Inactives for Chargers: GAMEDAY

The Dallas Cowboys look to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

micah thumbs
Play

Micah's Move: Cowboys Plan for Rookie Parsons

“I don’t need to be the guy,'' says Parsons of becoming Dallas' defensive centerpiece. "But I want to be the guy.''

READ MORE: Micah's Move: Cowboys Plan for Rookie Parsons

The Cowboys have now also scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the 12th game in a row. That matches a club record, set by Cowboys teams led by Roger Staubach and Tony Romo.

Possibly as exciting as the Cowboys ending that 'no touchdowns on the first-drive streak,' is the fact that kicker Greg Zuerlein was able to knock through a perfect kick on the extra point. Zuerlein struggled last week in Tampa missing two field goals and. one extra point. 

Dallas is up 14-3 early in the second quarter.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Should Trade Zeke to Ravens?!

t pollard
News

Cowboys Break Streak With TD vs Chargers

mccarthy tyron
News

Cowboys Name Captains & Inactives for Chargers: GAMEDAY

micah thumbs
News

Micah's Move: Cowboys Plan for Rookie Parsons

D5B07EF3-1AEB-48B2-9D16-BE8D8E250C17
News

Cowboys Should Trade Zeke to Ravens?!

tank gregory
News

Randy Gregory Out for Chargers; Cowboys New Plan?

73D43C27-B9CA-4EC4-8E86-1C4A5BEB53CB
News

Cowboys 3 Starters OUT at Chargers; Hooker Steps In?

USATSI_16649565_168388359_lowres
News

Advice For Aspiring ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’

4795EAB3-3E2C-4B67-94E9-9AA6E4356226
News

Will ‘America’s Team’ Feel at Home at Chargers?