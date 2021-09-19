Cowboys Break Streak With TD vs Chargers

It's been a while since the Cowboys scored an opening-drive touchdown. How long?

The Dallas Cowboys have had no trouble scoring touchdowns with Dak Prescott playing quarterback. Without him, yes, but when Prescott is healthy and under center, points have not been an issue.

READ MORE: Cowboys Name Captains & Inactives for Chargers: GAMEDAY

In 2020 before Prescott's injury cost him the rest of the season, the Cowboys offense had scored 17, 40, 31, and 38 points against the Rams, Falcons, Seahawks, and Browns, respectively. In week 1 of this season, the Prescott and the Cowboys managed 29 points before a game-winning drive by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Touchdowns have been an issue, however, on the team's opening drive of each game since Week 14, 2019. That's the last time the Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive to start a game.

On the Cowboys' first drive of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they broke that dubious streak. It had been 21 games since that last touchdown drive in 2019 before Pollard took the ball into the end zone to score on Sunday.

READ MORE: Micah's Move: Cowboys Plan for Rookie Parsons

The Cowboys have now also scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the 12th game in a row. That matches a club record, set by Cowboys teams led by Roger Staubach and Tony Romo.

Possibly as exciting as the Cowboys ending that 'no touchdowns on the first-drive streak,' is the fact that kicker Greg Zuerlein was able to knock through a perfect kick on the extra point. Zuerlein struggled last week in Tampa missing two field goals and. one extra point.

Dallas is up 14-3 early in the second quarter.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Should Trade Zeke to Ravens?!