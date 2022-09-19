FRISCO - Dak Prescott’s thumb keeping healing.

And as a result, his presumed time away from the field keeps shrinking.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who watched Sunday in Week 2 as his backup Cooper Rush helped their team to a 20-17 upset win over the visiting Bengals, did sort of whisper to CBS Sports that he might return following thumb/hand surgery sooner than most think.

Originally, after sustaining a small fracture in his hand during a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, the prognosis was “six to eight weeks.”

Following the surgery, the Cowboys got updated info suggesting he might only miss a little over a month.

And now?

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is saying that while Prescott won’t play this week in the “Monday Night Football” showdown in New York against the 2-0 Giants, the “very best (earliest) it would be” would allow Prescott to play in Week 4 against Washington or in Week 5 against the Rams.

Jones, via @1053thefan, added, “So far everything has gone his way” regarding the post-surgery swelling, which he said was minimal, and the possibility that Dak will soon be able to grip a football, which has all along been a measuring stick.

The Cowboys level of confidence in Rush - already in place before his work on Sunday - is now increased. And Dallas swears it was never going to hurry Prescott back into harm’s way.

But maybe it’s the healing that’s doing the hurrying.

