Cowboys BREAKING: Takk McKinley Roster Move for Giants Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss.

The result?

Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.

But first … they gotta cure the bug.

An assortment of Cowboys have been in sick bay for a week, in part forcing the call-up to the Cowboys varsity of DE Takk McKinley, a recent practice-squad signing and a former Falcons first-round pick. (Also up is O-lineman Aviante Collins). Check out the injury/illness report below ….

The New York Giants visit Arlington on Thanksgiving with both teams sharing a 7-3 record, and eyes on the NFC East crown.

Quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be finding his rhythm after missing five games with a broken thumb earlier in the season.

"I think coach (Mike) McCarthy said it best," Prescott said. "Take a picture of what it felt like, of what it looked like when we were at our best. And when you're not, remind yourself or do the things that are necessary to get back to that."

The Giants came crashing back to Earth on Sunday with a 31-18 loss to the Lions. New York gave up season highs allowing 31 points and three turnovers.

Dallas beat New York 23-16 in Week 3, and New York would fall what equates to two games behind the Cowboys with a loss on Thursday.

WHAT: New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, 3:30 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: New York Giants +7.5 (+115), Dallas Cowboys -7.5 (-138)

TOTAL: 45.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Giants +350, Cowboys -450

