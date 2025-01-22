Cowboys breakout star projected to sign with desperate AFC team
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves at a crossroads once again, tasked with not only finding the right head coach but also retooling their roster to build a Super Bowl contender, following yet another failed campaign under head coach Mike McCarthy.
However, amid the uncertainty and the letdowns of this past season, there were some bright spots, notably with running back Rico Dowdle, who impressed by rushing for over 1,000 yards.
As the Cowboys turn their attention to the future, former All-Pro running back and former NFL rushing leader Maurice Jones-Drew has made an intriguing prediction in his breakdown of team fits for six running backs set to hit free agency in 2025.
Jones-Drew anticipates that Dowdle will sign with the Cleveland Browns, a move that could reshape their backfield.
Jones-Drew explained his rationale: "He'd be a great option in Kevin Stefanski's offense, which needs a new bell-cow back for 2025, with Nick Chubb's contract running out. Pairing Dowdle with Jerome Ford would help get this run game back on track and elevate the offense."
The Cowboys have 25 players set to hit free agency, and while Dowdle may not be the most high-profile name on that list, he’s certainly a player the team would like to retain after his breakout performance this season.
However, Dowdle is a player the Cowboys could afford to lose, particularly if his price tag rises, especially with an upcoming draft class stacked with running back talent that could help fill the void.
