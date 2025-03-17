Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer details deeply personal tattoo meaning
Dallas Cowboys Nation had a lukewarm response to the news that offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer would be replacing Mike McCarthy as the new head coach.
Momentum has swung in his favor, however, after putting together a strong staff around him and carrying himself in a cool, calm, and collected manner.
In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Schottenheimer sat down CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones and shared the deeply personal meaning behind one of his tattoos.
Along with having "Faith. Family. Football" tattooed on his arm and "grit" tattooed on his hand, Schottenheimer was a "life license plate."
It is a Tennessee license plate to represent his home, along with the birthdates of his wife and children. You can't deny he is a family man.
Schottenheimer has been a longtime NFL assistant, but he has been around the game for ages. We'll find out over the next few years whether he is the right man to lead America's Team, but he's making a good impression in his first few months on the job.
