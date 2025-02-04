Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer gets high praise from current NFL king
At least one NFL owner has confidence in new Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has expressed strong support for the Cowboys' decision to hire Schottenheimer as head coach, citing a long-standing connection that dates back to the late 1990s.
MORE: Cowboys' latest hire brings refreshing, much-needed approach to Dallas
Speaking during Super Bowl media day, Hunt shared his confidence in Schottenheimer's ability to lead the Cowboys' organization.
"I'm so glad that Brian Schottenheimer is getting a chance to lead that organization," Hunt told David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. "We got to know Brian when his dad was coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. He's somebody we thought quite a bit about as a young man."
The Schottenheimer legacy in Kansas City runs deep. Brian's father, the legendary Marty Schottenheimer, led the Chiefs to remarkable success from 1989 to 1998, compiling an impressive 101-58-1 record and securing seven playoff appearances.
MORE: Cowboys to hire RBs coach with ties to high-profile running backs
During this era, a young Brian Schottenheimer was in the beginning steps of his coaching journey under his father's tutelage in 1998.
Since those early days in Kansas City, Brian has built an extensive coaching résumé, serving with multiple NFL franchises including the San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, and Seattle Seahawks. This wealth of experience, combined with his lifelong immersion in football, has prepared him well for his new role, according to Hunt.
"He was one of those young men who was a student of the game from a very young age," Hunt reflected. "I think a lot of times if you have a dad who is a coach, you learn a lot just sitting around the kitchen table at home. He was a talented high school player and a good college player and really loves the sport."
Hunt concluded his endorsement with a clear vote of confidence.
"I think he'll do a great job."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys