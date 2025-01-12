Cowboys' Brock Hoffman gets questionable fine for having punch thrown at him
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman got a letter from the league office this weekend.
Hoffman, who filled in admirably at right guard for an injured Zack Martin, received a fine from the Cowboys' Week 18 finale against the division-rival Washington Commanders.
It is not out of the ordinary for the NFL to send out questionable fines, but this one may take the cake.
MORE: 7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Hoffman was fined for a play in the second quarter against the Commanders when Brandon Aubrey drilled a 41-yarder to give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead. During the play, Hoffman was locked up with Commanders defensive lineman DaRon Payne when Payne threw a punch at Hoffman's head.
Payne was flagged for unneccessary roughness, but Hoffman received a $5,472 fine. Payne was not fined for the play.
When you slow the video down, it looks like maybe Hoffman's hand slipped south of the border, but you can't win them all.
Just ask Jerry Jones.
