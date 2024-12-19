Dallas Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Team nearing full strength
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
As the team ramps up its preparations, it rolled out the Thursday practice report.
After 11 players were either limited on Wednesday or did not practice, only three did not practice on Thursday and several saw their statuses improve.
Offensive linemen Chuma Edoga and T.J. Bass, defensive linement Mazi Smith, and defensive backs Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson were among those who improved.
The name who everyone is watching, however, is star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was a full participant on the day.
There are a few days to go until the team takes the field against Tampa Bay on Sunday night, so there is a possibility that everyone other than Trevon Diggs who began the week on the injury report could be available for the game.
With the way the injury bug impacted the team throughout the season, that would be considered a win.
