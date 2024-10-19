Dallas Cowboys bye week rooting & watch guide for disgruntled fans
There's no football this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys. The team's Week 7 bye might have seemed early when the schedule was released but after a 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, it was clear they needed time to regroup and re-focus.
Next weekend, they face the San Francisco 49ers, who have been a thorn in their side for years. While it might seem a daunting task, it's actually a huge opportunity for this team to completely change the perception around them.
Before we jump ahead to that game, however, let's look around the league and offer up a rooting guide for the bye week.
Here are some games to watch and how the outcome can impact the Cowboys.
Panthers at Commanders: Root for Carolina
The Washington Commanders are in first place in the NFC East with a record of 4-2. That's a bit surprising but kudos to Dan Quinn for the work he's done.
This weekend, they host the Carolina Panthers who are 1-5. It will likely be a lopsided win for Washington, but we can still root for an upset.
Eagles at Giants: Root for New York
Right behind Washington in the East is the Philadelphia Eagles. They have had more than their share of issues this season but have started 3-2. They head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. The Giants are in last place in the East with a 2-4 mark. They're also less of a threat to win the division or secure a playoff berth than the Eagles. That's why they're the ones to root for this weekend.
Seahawks at Falcons: Root for Atlanta?
This is a toss-up, really. The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) and Seattle Seahawks (3-3) are tied for the lead in their divisions. They're also both in play for Wild Card spots down the road. The 49ers are favored to win the NFC West, so the Seahawks have a better chance of fighting Dallas for a Wild Card berth. Let's go with the Dirty Birds then.
Interconference play: Root for AFC wins
There are several interconference games as well, which makes it easy. The AFC is who to root for in each of these scenarios.
Texans at Packers
Chiefs at 49ers
Ravens at Buccaneers
Chargers at Cardinals
Of course, the playoffs aren't close, but it's never too early to start thinking about seeding. Any time an AFC team knocks off an NFC foe, it's a huge win for Dallas. They can see a conference rival lose a spot in the standings while the AFC win doesn't hurt them.
